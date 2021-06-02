Bay Area chef selling rare loft in Pac Heights for $6.2M

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The term ‘home sweet home’ is more important than ever.

For a lot of us, where we work is also where we live. That’s a lot of time to be spending in one place, so you might as well make the best of it!

Charles Phan, owner and executive chef of San Francisco’s famed Slanted Door, is selling his live-work loft in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood for $6.2 million.

The urban 3-story loft is at the edge of Pacific Heights’ Fillmore Shopping District.

The loft sits above Phan’s (now closed due to the pandemic) restaurant Out the Door, also known as the Slanted Door’s little cousin. The chef first opened Slanted Door in 1995. His contemporary take on Vietnamese food has been a San Francisco favorite ever since.

In 2004 Phan won the James Beard Award for Best Chef, California, and in 2011, he was inducted into the James Beard Foundation’s Who’s Who of Food and Beverage in America.

107 Wilmot/ 2232 Bush Street is perfect for “creating and showcasing inspired art; or for creating Silicon Valley’s next great Unicorn. All while being equally well suited for extravagant post-pandemic social gatherings; or…for just hanging out,” according to Compass listing agent Steven Mavromihalis.

Phan and his wife purchased the building in 2007 and converted it into a home for their family.

It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The kitchen was initially designed for recipe testing and photography for new cookbooks.

The building also leads to a large south-facing roof deck. The view looks insane!

Tour the home, with more photos, in the video above.