Burned house in Bay Area closes for $1M

Real Estate

by:

Posted: / Updated:

254 Tamarisk Dr,
Walnut Creek, CA 94598 (Credit: Melinda Byrne, Key Realty)

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A house for sale severely damaged by fire in the Bay Area has closed for $1 million.

The Walnut Creek house was taken off the market after just three days, with multiple offers exceeding its $850,000 asking price, realtor Melinda Byrne told KRON4.

“Everyone seems shocked by the price, but this home is not burned to the ground.  It’s a great property to redo,” Byrne said.

The 2,395 square foot home was charred and partially gutted after a house fire, with only a foundation and brick chimney left standing on one side of the house.

See the photo slideshow of the house on Tamarisk Drive below (all courtesy of Melinda Byrne):

  • 254 Tamarisk Dr,Walnut Creek, CA 94598 (Credit: Melinda Byrne, Key Realty)
  • 254 Tamarisk Dr,Walnut Creek, CA 94598 (Credit: Melinda Byrne, Key Realty)
  • 254 Tamarisk Dr, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 (Credit: Melinda Byrne, Key Realty)
  • 254 Tamarisk Dr,Walnut Creek, CA 94598 (Credit: Melinda Byrne, Key Realty)
  • 254 Tamarisk Dr, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 (Credit: Melinda Byrne, Key Realty)
  • 254 Tamarisk Dr,Walnut Creek, CA 94598 (Credit: Melinda Byrne, Key Realty)
  • 254 Tamarisk Dr,Walnut Creek, CA 94598 (Credit: Melinda Byrne, Key Realty)
  • 254 Tamarisk Dr,Walnut Creek, CA 94598 (Credit: Melinda Byrne, Key Realty)
  • 254 Tamarisk Dr,Walnut Creek, CA 94598 (Credit: Melinda Byrne, Key Realty)

“Bring your contractor, architect, and designer: this is more than a fixer and the potential is limited only by imagination,” the Redfin listing says.

The median price for a comparable home that is move-in ready in the same market is about $1,329,000, according to Byrne’s own market report for the 94598 zip code.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News