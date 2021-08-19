Burned house in Bay Area closes for $1M

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A house for sale severely damaged by fire in the Bay Area has closed for $1 million.

The Walnut Creek house was taken off the market after just three days, with multiple offers exceeding its $850,000 asking price, realtor Melinda Byrne told KRON4.

“Everyone seems shocked by the price, but this home is not burned to the ground. It’s a great property to redo,” Byrne said.

The 2,395 square foot home was charred and partially gutted after a house fire, with only a foundation and brick chimney left standing on one side of the house.

254 Tamarisk Dr,Walnut Creek, CA 94598 (Credit: Melinda Byrne, Key Realty)

“Bring your contractor, architect, and designer: this is more than a fixer and the potential is limited only by imagination,” the Redfin listing says.

The median price for a comparable home that is move-in ready in the same market is about $1,329,000, according to Byrne’s own market report for the 94598 zip code.