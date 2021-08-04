Calvin Klein sells 1800s estate in East Hampton for $85M

(TheRealDeal) – Calvin Klein — the person, not his eponymous brand — has sold an 8.5-acre estate in East Hampton for about $85 million, according to Dirt.

Klein bought the property in 1987 for $3.6 million from the son of Pan American World Airways founder Juan Trippe. His now-ex-wife Kelly Klein lived there after they split in the mid-1990s.

The house was built in the late 1800s for Laura Brevoort Sedgwick and designed by Joseph Greenleaf Thorp, the same architect who designed Grey Gardens.

Sedgwick and Trippe added and renovated the property during their ownership, as did the Kleins, who contributed a pool and a boathouse.

Klein also sold his oceanfront mansion in Southampton to hedge funder Ken Griffin early last year.