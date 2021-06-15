Elon Musk selling his ‘last remaining house’ in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter in May to announce that he’d be selling almost “all physical possessions” and that he would own “no house.”

I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

Since then, Musk sold all of his houses except one in the Bay Area that’s “rented out for events.”

However, on Monday morning Musk tweeted that he decided to sell his “last remaining house.” He said it needed to go to “a large family who will live there. It’s a special place.”

Decided to sell my last remaining house. Just needs to go to a large family who will live there. It’s a special place. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 14, 2021

It’s not clear which home Musk is referring to, but it’s likely 891 Crystal Springs Rd, Hillsborough.

The 16,000-square-foot property is listed for $37,500,000.

The 6-bedroom, 10-bathroom home is over a century old with Bay views, hiking trails, and a banquet room.

There’s also a custom-made pond outside the home and a pool.