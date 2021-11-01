Famed Napa vineyard for sale for nearly 8 million

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – A historic vineyard estate in Napa Valley just hit the market for $7,900,000.

Photo credit Daniel Wilson – PhotoVino

The 34 acre, 3 parcel estate sits on Howell Mountain, one of the most storied American Viticultural Areas in the world, according to Compass.

The current owners have been producing wine by world-renowned winemaker Heidi Barrett for 24 years.

Photo credit Daniel Wilson – PhotoVino

Barrett has been coined “the first lady of wine” and “the Queen of Cult Cabernet” by wine critic Robert Parker.

She’s the only winemaker to have achieved 100 point scores from Robert Parker, and she’s accomplished this twice.

Photo credit Daniel Wilson – PhotoVino

Purchasing the vineyard presents new owners “a rare opportunity to own a historic esteemed vineyard with near Cult Status,” according to the listing.

📲 Download the KRON4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KRON4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on KRON4.com for Bay Area news and more.

There are two homes on the property, which are great for weekend getaways and events.

Photo credit Daniel Wilson – PhotoVino

Photo credit Daniel Wilson – PhotoVino

For more photos and details, check out the full listing.