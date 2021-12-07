Geodesic dome in Tahoe listed for nearly $1M

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRON) – Nestled inside South Lake Tahoe’s Montgomery Estates, you’ll notice a cabin that looks a bit different.

That’s because it’s a geodesic dome, meaning the home was constructed to resemble half of a sphere.

2290 Marshall Trail is on the market for nearly $1 million.

“The unique shape of the geodesic dome creates a dramatic interior with triangle patterns filling the walls and voluminous ceilings,” listing agent Mark Salmon said.

“The triangular construction serves to make the structure stronger and more resilient to wind and snow.”

The 2,068 sq. ft. dome has been remodeled with some “mountain modern flare and offers a vibrant, eclectic decor.”

There are four bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The walls that surround some of the rooms cave in like that of an igloo would.

It’s also only four miles from the popular Heavenly Ski Resort and a short walk from the National Forest.

There’s even a wine barrel outdoor table and a hot tub. Aka, the perfect combination after a day on the slopes.

Tour the unique geodesic dome in the photos above.