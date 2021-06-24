Here’s how much rent increased in 3 major Bay Area cities when California reopened

SAN FRANCISCO – JULY 08: A sign advertising an apartment for rent hangs from a fire escape in front of an apartment building July 8, 2009 in San Francisco, California. As the economy continues to falter, vacancy rates for U.S. apartments have spiked to a twenty two year high of 7.5 percent, just short of the record high of 7.8 percent set in 1986. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A June Zumper report reveals that Bay Area landlords were all too eager to start raising rent prices as California reopened and workers walked back to offices.

In San Francisco, the median rent for a one bedroom increased by 5.3% year-over-year.

Rents started rising in early 2021 for San Jose; but between the South Bay city, Oakland and San Francisco, median one-bedroom rent rates are rising at a slower pace in San Jose at 2.9% year-over-year. Oakland median one-bedroom rates rose by 3.6% year-over-year.

Zumper rent report

The three Bay Area cities are among the eight most expensive in the U.S.

Here’s what the June 2021 median rent is for a one-bedroom, according to Zumper, compared to the start of the year:

San Francisco: $2,790 (Jan. 2021: $2,660)

San Jose: $2,160 (Jan. 2021: $2,090)

Oakland: $2,000 (Jan. 2021: $1,950)

The report says the entire Bay Area saw the biggest drop in rent rate over the course of the pandemic, but Zumper expects the average rent to continue increasing this year.