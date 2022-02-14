Here’s what $110M can buy: Most expensive listing in the Bay Area for sale

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The most expensive listing in the Bay Area can be yours for just $110 million.

Located on billionaire’s row in tech meca Woodside, 890 Mountain Home Road sits across the street from Oracle founder Larry Ellison’s home, according to Compass realtors.

The 20,600 square foot estate sits on approximately 3.3 acres. The two-story main home has 5 bedrooms and 5 full bathrooms.

There’s also a detached guest house with 2 bedroom suites and full kitchen.

Features include a fitness center, massage room, 6,000 bottle wine salon, movie theater, and a golf simulator lounge, according to the listing.

Step outside and find a 65-foot pool, spa, dining pavilion, outdoor kitchen, and a fire pit.

“Thoroughly impressive, state-of-the-art, and destined to be passed on for generations to come, this property is located in one of the most exclusive ZIP codes in the country with billionaires and tech titans in close proximity,” the listing says.