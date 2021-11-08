Historic concert venue in San Francisco listed for undisclosed price

Credit: Compass Commercial Advisory Group

Credit: Compass Commercial Advisory Group

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It may be time to reimagine the Regency.

For the first time in 100 years, San Francisco’s legendary Regency Ballroom at 1300 Van Ness is on the market for an undisclosed price.

“A San Francisco Icon. Poised for Transformation” is how Compass Commercial is presenting the sale.

Built in 1909, the historic concert venue has become a favorite amongst many San Franciscans, but the hope is for future owners to choose from developing residential or office space, a private club, or continuing to use the space as a concert and event venue.

In promotional renderings released by Compass, visuals show add-on condominiums and a rooftop deck.

“The base building redevelopment can include private and public supper clubs, gyms and sports courts, swimming pool or ongoing office and entertainment venues*. However, the zoning allows construction above the roofline for additional uses including residential and medical office condos. Successfully designing and merging these new and redevelopment options will forge a fresh legacy for the future,” according to the listing.

Credit: Compass Commercial Advisory Group

Credit: Compass Commercial Advisory Group

The original owner of the Regency Center sold this property to the current owners, San Francisco real estate professionals Scott Robertson and brothers David and Lee Banks.

“At the outset, the Robertson plans included increased office use while maintaining an existing movie theater and dance studio. However, as renovations began, new and creative concepts emerged from the public and private events industry calling for the earlier plans to evolve into a much grander design. Within a few years, the Regency Center was transformed into the preeminent, largest, and most successful privately owned events facility on the west coast,” said Steve Pugh, President, Compass Commercial California.

If a sale does go through, it’s unclear how quickly new plans will go into effect.

The ballroom’s website still shows concerts scheduled through June 2022.