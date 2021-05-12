Historic-looking property formerly home to SF mayor listed at $11.8M

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – At the very top of Liberty Hill in San Francisco you’ll find what’s coined “The Mayor’s Mansion,” which looks like something straight out of a storybook.

The property once belonged to San Francisco’s longest serving mayor James “Sunny Jim” Rolph.

It’s rumored that the original home was made for Rolph’s mistress, actress Anita Page.

Rumors also say the home was the center of several parties during the Prohibition.

Fast forward to 2021, the 2-bedroom 4,700 square foot property was completely renovated and is on the market for $11,850,000.

“It’s a very unique house. It’s not normal stuff that we really build,” said SF general contractor Buck O’Neill.

O’Neill worked on “The Mayor’s Mansion” for 6 years and says building the home felt like a passion project for everyone involved.

The home went through an $8 million dollar renovation and there’s an “incredible level of craftsmanship and whimsy inside,” said Compass agent Roby Levy.

The whole house was built around this library.

There are also two secret passages built into the lower portions of the home, Levy disclosed to KRON.

There were around 60 different artisans and craftsman’s working on this property, according to Levy.

Tour the home, with more photos, in the video above.

What’s special about “The Mayor’s Mansion” is that it looks like a historic home, but it wasn’t built to feel that way.

“Everything old is new again. There’s never a creek in 7 years since they finished it. It’s all sub-filled with concrete material,” Levy said.

The mansion has also received a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification.

3690 21st Street is currently owned by CalTech University after the previous owner of the property passed away.

If you’re interested in learning more about this property, head to the listing here.