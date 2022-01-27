Homes in San Francisco metro now worth nearly $2 trillion: Zillow report

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: People look at a home for sale during an open house on April 16, 2019 in San Francisco, California. In the wake of several tech company IPOs, San Francisco is bracing for its already expensive real estate market to get even more expensive. Workers for companies that are debuting on the stock market could become millionaires overnight and look to spend their new wealth on property. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In 2021, U.S. housing gained nearly $7 trillion in value, breaking the previous record for a single year, according to a new Zillow analysis.

That makes the U.S. housing market worth twice as much as it was a decade ago in the middle of the Great Recession, analysts said.

Here in San Francisco, it’s no surprise that homes are worth a total of $1.95 trillion, according to Zillow’s estimate. That makes the San Francisco metro the third-most valuable out of the 50 largest U.S. metros, behind New York and Los Angeles.

The San Francisco metro area is now worth $1.2 trillion more than it was 10 years ago.

The report also analyzed homes in the nearby San Jose metro area – where they were worth a total of $836 billion, ranking ninth among the top 50 metros.

In San Jose, the housing market is now worth $548 billion more than it was a decade ago.

Los Angeles–area homes gained more value than any other metro in 2021, but the New York metro area remains the nation’s largest housing market, worth $3.5 trillion.

Here are the top 5:

New York ($3.5 trillion) Los Angeles ($3.3 trillion) San Francisco ($2 trillion) Boston ($1.1 trillion) Washington, D.C. ($1.1 trillion)

California is home to more than one-fifth (21%) of the nation’s housing value, according to Zillow. The state’s housing stock gained $1.4 trillion in 2021 and is now worth a total of $9.2 trillion – that’s more than the combined value of the bottom 30 states.

The Golden State is among 14 states with more than $1 trillion in housing value. Other states that surpassed that milestone include Colorado, Arizona, and Georgia, the report revealed.

