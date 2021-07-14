How much money you need to afford rent in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — How much do you really need to make to comfortably afford housing in the Bay Area?

The National Low Income Housing Coalition released a comprehensive report that shows what residents need to make annually to afford a zero-to-four bedroom in different areas.

In San Francisco, renting a one bedroom apartment alone requires a six-figure salary; specifically $116,920.

Broken down into an hourly wage, that would be making $56.21 per hour to have a one bedroom all to yourself.

Anyone who is making just the minimum wage in San Francisco, $14 per hour, can comfortably afford a $728 rent payment, according to the coalition. The minimum wage worker would need to put in 161 hours of work per week to afford a one bedroom alone.

To no surprise, San Francisco is California’s top most expensive place for housing – followed by the San Jose area, Santa Cruz area, and then the Oakland-Fremont area.