How to buy this custom trailer Tom Hanks lived in while filming movies

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Tom Hanks is auctioning off an iconic Airstream trailer which served as his “home away from home” while filming movies over a period of 20 years.

On Friday August 13th, during California’s Monterey Car Week, anyone will have the chance to live like Hanks and purchase his trailer at a Bonhams auction in Carmel.

In an interview with Bonhams, Hanks said he’s parting ways with his 1992 Airstream Model 34 because “movies move faster now.”

The trailer was a safe space for the actor while he filmed “Forrest Gump, “Angels and Demons,” and “Sleepless in Seattle,” plus so many more classics.

“An Airstream is gorgeous and cosy, which is why everyone who visited mine went away wanting one,” Hanks said.

He bought the trailer brand new and furnished it himself because he “spent too much time in regular trailers with ugly decor and horribly uncomfortable furniture.”

“I didn’t want anything built-in, other than the kitchen and bathroom, so it had only a desk and cupboard in the back, a futon platform on the floor, and room for a small table and chairs. I wanted a regular sofa, too, so I had one made with removable legs so it would get through the door,” the actor added.

Hanks even autographed an air conditioning unit in the trailer.

But wait! There’s more… the trailer isn’t all he’s is trying to get off his hands.

He’s also auctioning off a 1980 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser, his 2015 Tesla Model S P85D, and a 2010 Ford F-450 Super Duty pick-up.

The Airstream is estimated to cost between $150,000 – $250,000.