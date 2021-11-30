Inside San Francisco penthouse listed for nearly $7M

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A San Francisco penthouse is going to auction in December.

The current asking price is $6.995 million.

The 3650 square foot condominium, offers ‘incredible income potential with four private apartments in addition to the penthouse,’ according to Concierge Auctions.

Located in the heart of historic Telegraph Hill, the property has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

“One of San Francisco’s original “Seven Hills”, Telegraph boasts history and charm beyond compare: the eclectic community feels like a small town of its own, a haven in the bustling city,” the listing says.

The interior glass walls “wash the space in natural light, playing off the hardwood floors and soaring ceilings.”

Views include the Bay, the GG Bridge, Coit Tower, Transamerica Pyramid, and Saints Peter and Paul Church.

The auction is no-reserve, meaning there is no set or expected opening bid – to the highest bidder.

If this sounds like your dream home, you can place a bid between December 10th and 17th.

