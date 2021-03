SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Living in California, especially in the Bay Area, housing prices are at the top of mind for many.

Many people wonder if it’s possible to build a home from scratch without breaking the bank.

In an exclusive interview with KRON4, Economist Editorial Fellow Matt Lerner says it is possible.

He discusses his op-ed, It is possible to build houses cheaply in the Bay Area which explores tactics to cut costs to create more housing opportunities.