“Liveable art”: mid-century Russian Hill home hits the market for 8M

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – “It truly is an urban oasis.”

That is how Compass real estate agent Max Armour describes 2424 Jones in San Francisco’s iconic Russian Hill.

The mid-century home is on the market for $7,995,000.

“It’s a very dramatic, unique spot. But it’s not one that you necessarily even know is there.”

It’s so tucked away that Armour says he’s always able to find street parking on Russian Hill. Which, if you’ve ever tried to find parking in San Francisco, you’ll know how much of a pain parking can be.

The home was built in 1961 by William Wurster, one of America’s leading minds in contemporary architecture. Armour considers that date “new,” especially in Russian Hill.

Credit: Mario Serafin

“This was designed for the ‘California’ life,” Armour said. “Luxury real estate, at the end of the day is about lifestyle. That’s why people pay to live where they live.”

2424 Jones offers beautiful views and patios right off the kitchen. You have direct access to the outdoors from every level, and there’s even an elevator.

Credit: Mario Serafin

The property includes five bedrooms, and four bathrooms.

There’s a separate in-law unit. It can be accessed through it’s own entrance at 45 Houston St. or from the elevator in the main house.

Credit: Mario Serafin

Walk out the door and you’re steps away from the beach, downtown, Fort Mason, the Fisherman’s Wharf, the San Francisco Art Institute, and more.

A massive new park is also coming to the neighborhood, Francisco Park.

Armour calls it “livable art” because people come in and immediately smile.

Tour the home, with more photos, in the video above.