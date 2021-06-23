‘Living in a painting’: Actress Kim Novak’s Carmel home lists for $12.5M

CARMEL, Calif. (KRON) – “You’re basically living in a painting.”

That’s how Compass real estate agent Jonathan Spencer described the dramatic feel you experience at 170 Spindrift Lane in Carmel.

Hollywood starlet Kim Novak used to live there, and now, for $12.5 million, you could too.

“It’s the best ocean-front lot in all of Carmel and Big Sur.” Spencer said.

Back in 1961, Novak was filming a movie with Jimmy Stewart when she glanced over across the Bay and saw the house on the coast. “She never even went inside, but wrote a check and closed a couple of days later,” Spencer said.

According to an exclusive interview in Carmel Magazine, Novak said that “Gull House became my hideaway while still living in LA.”

“It was also an ideal place for her to indulge her love of creating art; an unparalleled location in which to paint.” the magazine said.

Novak lived there for 11 years, from 1961 to 1973.

Jonathan Spencer Properties.

The two-acre oceanfront estate is privately located on Spindrift Lane.

The current plan includes a main residence with 1-bedroom and a 1.5-bathroom. The guest house, which was actually built by Novak in 1967, has 1-bedroom and 1-bathroom.

Jonathan Spencer Properties.

“You literally walk out onto the back patio and you are looking straight down into the ocean. So you can’t get much closer. It literally is a front-row view. People say ocean-front, and we have a lot of it on the California coast. But this is the next tier up, in my opinion.” Spencer said.

Look out the window and you’ll see swimming otters and their pups, soaring pelicans, seagulls, and migrating whales.

Jonathan Spencer

This “sanctuary by the sea” also comes with a coastal development permit. Approved plans include a 4,300 sq. foot 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom main house.

This video shows a 3D rendering of what that structure would look like if built.

“Right now, it’s a compound. That’s why it’s listed at $12.5 million. Based on my experience, it’s a $20 million property all day long after you build the new house,” Spencer said.

Spencer also disclosed that a lot of the stained glass and light fixtures were likely created by Novak. She was a true artist, and she still is.

Novak is painting out in Oregon now. She says her work reveals truth as she knows it, exposing her deepest feelings.