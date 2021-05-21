Luxury living: A look at what Silicon Valley’s wealthy call home

ATHERTON, Calif. (KRON) — Money can’t buy happiness, but it can buy a luxurious lifestyle.

Money flowing from Silicon Valley’s tech industry is fueling a hot high-end real estate market around the Bay Area, especially in Woodside, Atherton, Los Altos Hills, Ross, and Redwood City.

Tech CEOs who spent much of the COVID pandemic working from home ultimately decided that it was time for an upgrade.

“The high-end market has been doing really well. I’d say surprisingly well. People are shifting their needs. Consistently people are looking for places that fit their current lifestyle which involves working from home, school from home, in just a more luxurious place to be,” said Michael Repka, CEO of DeLeon Reality.

What do these mega mansions listed for $10 million or more look like?

KRONon’s Amy Larson toured one of the most expensive mansions on the Bay Area market and found the top three most expensive listings currently on Zillow.

Overarching themes of what wealthy buyers want include one-of-a-kind architecture, sweeping views, privacy, a lot of land, pools, grand staircases, fitness facilities, and marble flooring.

DeLeon Realty has a 6-bedroom house sitting on more than two acres of pristine property listed for $14.9 million at 97 Ridge View Drive in Atherton.

The homeowner is a woman who made millions launching successful tech start-up companies. Repka did not reveal the homeowner’s name, but said, “Without getting into too much detail, it’s a really successful woman from Silicon Valley. She’s a really, really interesting person.”

Her 9,107 square-foot mansion was designed by architect Jack McCarthy. “He wanted to blend a lot of European style with influences from around the world,” Repka said.

“This home has been on the market for a month. So far we’ve had a couple dozen people express interest in it,” Repka said.

The high-end market doesn’t stop at $15 million.

Mansions with the highest price tags that went on the market this month climb into the $30 million – $50 million range.

1. Frog Creek, Woodside, San Mateo County – $50 million

6 bd / 10 ba / 14,250 sqft / Listing on Zillow

2. 21 Canyon Road, Ross, Marin County – $43 million

8 bd / 11 ba / 11,575 sqft / Listing on Zillow

3. 191 Britton Ave, Atherton, San Mateo County – $32 million

5 bd / 8 ba / 14,525 sqft / Listing on Zillow

Grandest estate

29 Albion Avenue, Redwood City, San Mateo County – $135 million

32 bd / 26 ba / 74 acres / Listing on Zillow

