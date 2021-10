MALIBU, Calif. (KRON) – An oceanfront mansion in Malibu has now sold for $177 million, setting a new state record.

The 7-acre home was sold by fashion mogul Serge Azria.

It spans between two slots complete with a movie theater, spa, and two guest houses.

It was designed in the 1930s by famous architect Paul Revere Williams.

Eight years ago, the land was purchased for $41 million.

It’s the second most expensive house ever sold in the country.