March 2021: Rents continue to drop in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – If you’re thinking about moving to San Francisco, now is the time for cheap(er) rent.

According to Zumper National Rent Report for March 2021, the median 1-bedroom price in SF decreased by 24.3% since last year.

San Francisco still took the lead, compared to other cities, with the most expensive 1-bedroom priced at $2,650.

Zumper

Reports throughout 2020 show that prices rose steadily in cheaper cities, while prices dropped dramatically in expensive cities. However, these trends have slowed down considerably, according to Zumper.

Zumper

“Rents continue to be down considerably in historically expensive, coastal cities from a year ago. At the same time, rents in historically cheaper cities throughout the Midwest and Southwest are up considerably from a year ago,” according to Zumper.