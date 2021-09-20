The Gap family selling summer home for $100 million

ATHERTON, Calif. (KRON) – Six years after opening up The Gap clothing chain, Donald and Doris Fisher purchased a summer home in Atherton, California.

They purchased the property in 1975 for $211,000, according to The Wall Street Journal.

It’s now on the market for $100,000,000.

If the sale goes through, it will set the record for the most expensive home in Atherton, the nation’s most expensive ZIP code – 94027.

The property is composed of three addresses and spans a total of 8 acres, making it the ninth-largest estate in Atherton.

170 Atherton Avenue (the main home)

178 Atherton Avenue (the secondary home)

154 Atherton Avenue (the gardens)

Photo credit: Bernard Andre

“This listing is the largest real estate offering since 2011 when a 12-acre property on Atherton Avenue sold,” said Compass agent Mary Gullixson.

“Properties like these are generational opportunities to own in the most desirable location of the Bay Area. The Atherton Estate was created over decades by the owner.”

Photo credit: Bernard Andre

The main home sits on about 4 acres and is composed of 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. There’s also a pool and tennis court.

Photo credit: Bernard Andre

The secondary home sits on 2 acres. It has a detached one-bedroom and one-bath guest house.

Photo credit: Bernard Andre

Over nearly 50 years, the home’s grounds have transformed into a world-class sculpture garden to showcase the family’s renowned sculpture collection.

Photo credit: Bernard Andre

The Fisher family has influenced San Francisco not only by revolutionizing the retail industry but by their generous philanthropic support of education and the arts.

