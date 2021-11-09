Nearly 50 Bay Area zip codes make list of most expensive in United States: Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A new report shows that some of the most expensive zip codes in the United States are right here in the Bay Area.

According to Property Shark, the number one most expensive zip code was 94027 in San Mateo County — Atherton.

For the fifth year in a row, Atherton landed the number one spot with a median sale price of nearly $7.5 million.

The report shows that for the first time in history, the top 10 zip codes were above the $4-million mark.

The Bay Area, LA County, and New York City dominated the list — California had 70% of the zip codes on the list, including six in the top 10.

According to the report, the Bay Area remained the ‘priciest metro’ area with 47 zip codes on the list — Three were in the top 10: Atherton, Ross, and Los Altos.

“San Francisco has the highest concentration of expensive zip codes of any city,” the report said.

For the full report, visit the Property Shark website.

Below is the list of Bay Area zip codes that made the top 100 list: