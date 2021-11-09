Nearly 50 Bay Area zip codes make list of most expensive in United States: Report

Real Estate

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Atherton

191 Britton Ave. in Atherton (Photo courtesy Gullixson)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A new report shows that some of the most expensive zip codes in the United States are right here in the Bay Area.

According to Property Shark, the number one most expensive zip code was 94027 in San Mateo County — Atherton.

For the fifth year in a row, Atherton landed the number one spot with a median sale price of nearly $7.5 million.

The report shows that for the first time in history, the top 10 zip codes were above the $4-million mark.

The Bay Area, LA County, and New York City dominated the list — California had 70% of the zip codes on the list, including six in the top 10.

According to the report, the Bay Area remained the ‘priciest metro’ area with 47 zip codes on the list — Three were in the top 10: Atherton, Ross, and Los Altos.

“San Francisco has the highest concentration of expensive zip codes of any city,” the report said.

For the full report, visit the Property Shark website.

Below is the list of Bay Area zip codes that made the top 100 list:

RankZip CodeCity Median Sale Price (2021)
194027Atherton$7,475,000
494957Ross$4,583,000
994022Los Altos$4,052,000
1194024Los Altos$3,856,000
1294301Palo Alto$3,800,000
1694970Stinson Beach$3,500,000
1794028Portola Valley$3,400,000
2495070Saratoga$3,150,000
2694528Diablo$3,100,000
2794010Hillsborough/Burlingame$3,075,000
2894920Belvedere Tiburon$3,050,000
3095030Los Gatos$2,995,000
3394306Palo Alto$2,810,000
3994025Menlo Park$2,500,000
3994062Redwood City$2,500,000
4494507Alamo$2,400,000
4595014Cupertino$2,310,000
4694123San Francisco$2,307,000
4994087Sunnyvale$2,180,000
5594040Mountain View$2,100,000
5694070San Carlos$2,055,000
5894127San Francisco$2,000,000
5994041Mountain View$1,985,000
6194402San Mateo$1,968,000
6294002Belmont$1,950,000
6694705Berkeley$1,913,000
6795032Los Gatos$1,911,000
6995129San Jose$1,900,000
6994563Orinda$1,900,000
7194118San Francisco$1,868,000
7394506Danville$1,860,000
7394939Larkspur$1,860,000
7495120San Jose$1,850,000
7594904Greenbrae$1,849,000
7794030Millbrae$1,840,000
7894114San Francisco$1,830,000
8394549Lafayette$1,775,000
8494061Redwood City$1,773,000
8594941Mill Valley$1,758,000
8794121San Francisco$1,701,000
8895130San Jose$1,700,000
9594131San Francisco$1,650,000
9594574Saint Helena$1,650,000
9594707Berkeley$1,650,000
9794960San Anselmo$1,645,000
9994303Palo Alto$1,633,000
10094122San Francisco$1,627,000

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News