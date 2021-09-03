New affordable housing project to house Santa Clara County’s farmworker community

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County’s latest affordable housing development will house the county’s agricultural workers in an effort to build more housing options for one of the region’s most underserved and low-income residents.

County supervisors voted Tuesday to invest $9.9 million in Measure A funds — to build a 73-unit complex in Morgan Hill just off Monterey Road.

“The Board of Supervisors has committed approximately $690 million dollars for affordable housing,” said Natalie Monk with the county’s Office of Supportive Housing.

“So with the approval of Royal Oak Village more than 3,600 units across 35 developments have been funded by Measure A.”

The complex will set aside 30 apartments for farmworkers and their families, 24 units for low-income residents and 18 for rapid rehousing to help homeless individuals and families get back on their feet.

“Royal Oak Village is the county’s first affordable housing development for agricultural workers funded by the housing bond,” said Monk.

“The implementation of the 2016 affordable housing bond is on track to fund 4,800 homes per our goals and this latest project is one key piece of that,” added Monk.

“And we’re really excited about it because it’s the first ag worker project funded by Measure A and we’re looking to do more.”

Construction site of the newly-approved Royal Oak Village affordable housing complex located off of Monterey Road in Morgan Hill.

In Santa Clara County, there are over 8,000 residents making up the agricultural workforce and the county says contributes around $830 million annually to the economy.

But despite their massive economic contribution — the county estimates it falls short of 1,400 seasonal and 700 long-term housing units to be able to support the employment demands of the industry.

“This type of agricultural worker housing is really critical to the county, farmworkers are some of the region’s most underserved and low-income residents,” said Monk.

“So it’s one piece in a greater strategy where we’re preventing our community members from falling into homelessness.”

According to the 2019 Point-in-Time count, there are approximately 9,706 individuals experiencing homelessness in the county — where more than 80% are living unsheltered.

The county’s office of supportive housing tells KRON4 News, the new affordable housing complex looks to be completed and occupied by the Fall of 2023.