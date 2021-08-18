Newsom sells Marin County mansion for $5.9M: report

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 13: California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at Manny’s on August 13, 2021 in San Francisco, California. California Gov. Gavin Newsom kicked off his “Say No” to recall campaign as he prepares to face a recall election on September 14. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom has reportedly sold his Marin County home for $5.9 million, realtor.com reported on Tuesday this week.

Newsom and his wife Jennifer initially put their remodeled mansion on the market for $6 million in January 2019, but they quickly dropped the price to $5.7 million in March 2019.

A deal was finally made in May 2021, closer to their asking price, for $5,895,000.

The home was purchased by Newsom and Jennifer for $2,225,000 in 2011.

Newsom faces a recall election set for September 14th, though ballots will be mailed to voters in August.

