Off the market: Actor Pierce Brosnan can’t sell his $100 million Malibu home

After about a year on the market, Pierce Brosnan has removed his $100 million Malibu home from the market, according to the New York Post.

Inspired by his 1997 hit film ‘Tomorrow Never Dies,’ the James Bond actor initially listed the house in September of 2020.

The property is on one of Malibu’s most iconic beachfronts and includes a saltwater pool, 5 glamorous bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, and a two-story guest/ pool house, according to Multiple Listing Service.

The massive oceanfront property, which also draws from Thai inspiration, came to life when Brosnan told his wife Kelly Shaye to ‘go build your dream house. And she did,’ according to the Wall Street Journal.