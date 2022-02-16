‘Own a piece of history’: Berkeley home designed by John Hans Ostwald listed for $3.4 million

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – “This is a unique opportunity to own a piece of history,” said Compass realtor Julia Temple.

3020 Buena Vista Way in Berkeley, an exquisite mid-century modern house built in 1960 by architect John Hans Ostwald, just hit the market for $3,395,000.

Features include breathtaking views from almost every room of the Bay, large floor-to-ceiling windows, a zen side garden, and includes a second parcel.

Ostwald is best known for his “contemporary and Swiss functional aesthetic that places importance on the ecology around the home,” Temple added.

Born in Berlin in 1913, Ostwald initially earned a law degree in Vienna, then studied at the London School of Economics, and received a degree in architecture in Zurich.

He also was an accomplished pianist.

Ostwald came to San Francisco in 1939 with his wife Rosemarie.

His known buildings in the Bay Area include the Bancroft Center, the South Branch Library, and his final project, the St. John’s Presbyterian Church.