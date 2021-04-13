PHOTOS: Ex-49er Jeremy Newberry sells Brentwood mansion for $3.5 million

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Former San Francisco 49ers center Jeremy Newberry sold his Brentwood mansion and moved to Idaho with his family.

According to TMZ, he wanted to sell the property due to California’s strict COVID protocols.

The home comes with a 40-acre cherry orchard and was listed for $4.98 million.

The property sold for $3.5 million cash, but another $1.8 million in a corporation stock option was obtained by the Newberrys as part of the purchase, according to a Redfin listing agent.

Photo: MLS

Photo: MLS

The property includes a 4,300-square-foot house with five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Photo: MLS

Photo: MLS

Photo: MLS

Photo: MLS

There’s also 12 acres of mature cherry trees and 23 acres of newly planted trees.

Photo: MLS

The backyard has a basketball court, miniature golf, a pool and barbeque/ dining areas.

According to a Redfin listing agent, the Newberry family is loving their new home in Idaho.

“The kids are registered in school, riding the bus to and from, playing in sports, and having a marvelous time.”