Price cut: Kamala Harris sells D.C. condo for nearly $2 million

Vice President Kamala Harris’s D.C. condo is no longer on the market.
The condo sold on September 27th for $1.85 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff apparently took a price cut of $145,000 to make the sale go through.
They purchased the home for $1.8 million in October 2017, and they put it on the market for $2 million about six months ago.
The home is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1,730-square foot condo, at the Westlight complex, in Washington D.C.’s West End neighborhood.
Building features include 24/7 concierge services, a fitness center with Peloton and Technogym equipment, a 25-meter heated rooftop swimming pool, and a private clubroom with an outdoor terrace for grilling.
In the building lobby you’ll find a sculpture by renowned artist Ingo Maurer.
There’s even a dog washing station.
At this time, we don’t know who the buyer is.