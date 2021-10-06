Price cut: Kamala Harris sells D.C. condo for nearly $2 million

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 4: California Attorney General Kamala Harris visits a fifth grade classroom at the East Oakland Pride Elementary School on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2014, in Oakland, Calif. Harris has sponsored legislation to help local school districts and communities address California’s elementary school truancy crisis. (Photo by Aric Crabb/MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images)

Vice President Kamala Harris’s D.C. condo is no longer on the market.

The condo sold on September 27th for $1.85 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff apparently took a price cut of $145,000 to make the sale go through.

They purchased the home for $1.8 million in October 2017, and they put it on the market for $2 million about six months ago.

The home is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1,730-square foot condo, at the Westlight complex, in Washington D.C.’s West End neighborhood.

Building features include 24/7 concierge services, a fitness center with Peloton and Technogym equipment, a 25-meter heated rooftop swimming pool, and a private clubroom with an outdoor terrace for grilling.

In the building lobby you’ll find a sculpture by renowned artist Ingo Maurer.

There’s even a dog washing station.

At this time, we don’t know who the buyer is.