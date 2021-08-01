Rent in every part of the country is rising rapidly: report

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Rent in every part of the country is on the rise, according to a recent national rent report by Zumper.

“The dramatic rise in rent that’s come to define 2021 accelerated in July, with Zumper’s National Rent Index rising 7 percent year-over-year for one-bedroom apartments and a staggering 8.7 percent for two-bedroom apartments,” according to the Zumper report.

However, many big cities that experienced significant drops in rent during the course of the pandemic are still seeing low(er) rents compared to this time last year.

The median one-bedroom rent in San Francisco is down by 2.5% compared to last month and down 15% compared to last year.

Additionally, rents in Oakland and San Jose also experiencing lower rents compared to this time last year.