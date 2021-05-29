Rents rising in Bay Area for the first time since pandemic started

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – For the first time since the pandemic started, one-bedroom rents in the Bay Area are rising.

So if you’re looking for an apartment in the Bay Area, or thinking about moving back, now is the time to do so.

In a recent report from Zumper, the median one-bedroom rent in San Francisco rose 1.9% to $2,650.

Mountain View experienced the largest growth in one-bedroom rent over the last month, rising 6.8% to $2,360 for a 1-bedroom.

San Jose followed closely behind, with 1-bedroom rents rising 6.3% to $2,180.

Zumper

The Bay Area isn’t the only location that saw a spike in rent this month.

Nationally, rents rose 4.8% for a two-bedroom, and 3% for a one-bedroom.

Zumper

“The acceleration in rent growth nationally comes as expensive coastal markets are beginning to rebound while rent in cheaper cities remain flat,” according to Zumper.