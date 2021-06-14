Robert Redford’s ‘Horse Whisper Ranch’ hits the market for $4.9M

(KRON) – Actor and director Robert Redford has listed his 30-acre horse ranch in Utah for $4.900,000.

It’s being called a Horse Whisper Ranch, based on Redford’s 1998 movie “The Horse Whisperer”.

According to an article in Horse Nation, Redford experienced “instant love” at 5 years old when he first rode a horse.

Credit: Colton Marsala

That love turned into Redford scoring roles with horses in “Butch Cassidy”, “Sundance Kid”, and “Electric Horseman”.

Redford purchased the property in Utah in 1996, and the ranch was primarily used as “winter grazing lands” to house all of his horses.

According to the Compass listing agency, he owns approximately 1800 acres in the Sundance area.

Credit: Colton Marsala

The Horse Whisper Ranch is fully immersed in nature. It’s an ideal spot for those craving a peaceful retreat, and yet it’s only 15 minutes to Sundance and Park City ski resorts.

“Horse Whisper Ranch represents your return to a tranquil life, a life filled with beautiful moments and blessed by all the growing things,” the listing says.

Credit: Colton Marsala

The main residence on the property has two bedrooms and two baths.

Credit: Colton Marsala

Indoor and outdoor amenities give off an “Old West” feel including a farm house, garden house, a boat/RV garage, a large hay barn, horse stalls, and horse pastures.

Tour the home, with more photos, in the video above.