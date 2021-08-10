Rock legend Carlos Santana lists Tiburon home for $6M

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Rock legend Carlos Santana’s hillside home in Tiburon has hit the market after 14 years.

21 Tara Hill, Tiburon is listed for $5,777,000.

Photos by Jason Wells

“The dramatic entry features an ‘acoustical dome’ leading into the main living spaces w/hardwood flooring and walls of windows perfectly framing the picturesque views,” the listing says.

Epic views can be seen from both inside and outside of the house.

You can the Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, Belvedere Island, and Angel Island.

You won’t ever run out of wine with this massive wine cellar next to the staircase.

There are 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.