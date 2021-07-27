San Francisco apartment rentals are priciest in nation: Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Apartment rental prices increased 3.2% month-over-month in San Francisco.

That is even higher than the national rental market which saw a 2.5% increase over the same period.

Believe it or not, you can still find a one-bedroom apartment for less than $2,000 a month.

Apartment rental prices in the nations’ 100 largest cities are on the rise.

According to the online rental service Zumper, San Francisco holds the top spot for the priciest one-bedroom in the U.S. averaging just over $2,700.

San Jose and Oakland also made it into the top ten.

However, it is still possible to find a one-bedroom apartment here in the Bay Area.

That is if you’re willing to hit the road to East Contra Costa County — Like at the Mosaic Apartments in the city of Pittsburg where attractive one-bedrooms start at around $1,795 and come equipped with a pool.

A few miles up the road in Antioch, the price for a one-bedroom apartment is even lower at the Village West Apartments — $1,595 will set you up here.

It also comes with a swimming pool.

We found the lowest monthly rent for a one-bedroom required a little more traveling deeper into East Contra Costa County to the town of Oakley.

At The Commons at Oak Grove, a one-bedroom apartment is just over $1,400 and there are other apartments listed in all three of these cities where you can find the rental price for a one-bedroom under $2,000.

It took about 40-minutes to get there from the city during the non-commute hour.

Obviously, the travel time will be extended during the morning and evening but, if that is not a problem for you, you might want to consider making a move to the East Bay.