San Francisco apartment rentals are priciest in nation: Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Apartment rental prices increased 3.2% month-over-month in San Francisco.
That is even higher than the national rental market which saw a 2.5% increase over the same period.
Believe it or not, you can still find a one-bedroom apartment for less than $2,000 a month.
Apartment rental prices in the nations’ 100 largest cities are on the rise.
According to the online rental service Zumper, San Francisco holds the top spot for the priciest one-bedroom in the U.S. averaging just over $2,700.
San Jose and Oakland also made it into the top ten.
However, it is still possible to find a one-bedroom apartment here in the Bay Area.
That is if you’re willing to hit the road to East Contra Costa County — Like at the Mosaic Apartments in the city of Pittsburg where attractive one-bedrooms start at around $1,795 and come equipped with a pool.
A few miles up the road in Antioch, the price for a one-bedroom apartment is even lower at the Village West Apartments — $1,595 will set you up here.
It also comes with a swimming pool.
We found the lowest monthly rent for a one-bedroom required a little more traveling deeper into East Contra Costa County to the town of Oakley.
At The Commons at Oak Grove, a one-bedroom apartment is just over $1,400 and there are other apartments listed in all three of these cities where you can find the rental price for a one-bedroom under $2,000.
It took about 40-minutes to get there from the city during the non-commute hour.
Obviously, the travel time will be extended during the morning and evening but, if that is not a problem for you, you might want to consider making a move to the East Bay.