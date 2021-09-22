San Francisco home with secret library on the market for $3.8 million

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A charming San Francisco home built in the 1920’s just hit the market for the first time in 23 years.

The romantic English Tudor-style home features large rooms, a secret library, a remodeled kitchen with commercial grade appliances, a game room, wine storage, and a spacious patio.

Over the years, the home has been known for its lavish parties with San Francisco’s Opera members in the grand 500 square-foot living room.

The previous owner was an antique violin dealer and musician who worked with the Opera.

You could be next to call it home for $3,795,000.

146 Castenada Avenue is located on one of the most desirable blocks in Forest Hill, according to Compass realtors.

Credit to Open Homes Photography

“The expansive living room sets the tone of this outstanding property, measuring over 500sqft, this dramatic room features soaring ceilings with exposed wood beam detail, custom recessed mahogany cabinetry, Tudor design chandeliers, wood burning fireplace with original trim and a Juliet balcony overlooking the front deck and garden,” according to the listing.

Don’t tell anyone we told you, but the home’s secret library can be found behind an oak door off the foyer.

The kitchen comes with custom floor to ceiling cabinetry made of mahogany and burl wood, wine themed carved wood panels, and countertops of imported Italian marble.

There are 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

The home’s private patio can be accessed directly from the kitchen and includes a serene fountain.