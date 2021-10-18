Secret ‘party barn’ with hidden bar, stage part of Sonoma County home sale

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Located at the north end of the picturesque Sonoma Valley, you’ll find an off-market dream home.

2020 Lawndale Road in Kentwood is listed for $16,700,000.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the property was last purchased in 2011 as a vacation home by banking and finance executives Katherine and David deWilde.

The couple paid just over $5 million for the house, but they’ve since spent $8 million on renovations, the report says.

Pour yourself a glass of Pinot and imagine what life would be like at this modern yet rustic estate.

The 12-acre property includes a party barn, outdoor pool, gym, bunkhouse, two guesthouses, and more.

The party barn, or speakeasy, comes with a stage for private shows and a hidden bar. Don’t worry about keeping your voice down because the walls are covered with soundproofing material.

Maybe performing isn’t your thing… so instead, you could play a game of bocce ball on the large bocce court, or play tennis, or go swimming.

If you need more wine, there’s a private wine cellar. And speaking of wine, the majority of wood floors in the main house are made of barrel staves from a Napa winery.

There’s also a movie room and an open lawn for play or more entertaining.

Explore the property in the gallery above or head to the listing.