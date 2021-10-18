Secret ‘party barn’ with hidden bar, stage part of Sonoma County home sale

Real Estate

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Located at the north end of the picturesque Sonoma Valley, you’ll find an off-market dream home.

2020 Lawndale Road in Kentwood is listed for $16,700,000.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the property was last purchased in 2011 as a vacation home by banking and finance executives Katherine and David deWilde.

The couple paid just over $5 million for the house, but they’ve since spent $8 million on renovations, the report says.

Pour yourself a glass of Pinot and imagine what life would be like at this modern yet rustic estate.

The 12-acre property includes a party barn, outdoor pool, gym, bunkhouse, two guesthouses, and more.

The party barn, or speakeasy, comes with a stage for private shows and a hidden bar. Don’t worry about keeping your voice down because the walls are covered with soundproofing material.

Maybe performing isn’t your thing… so instead, you could play a game of bocce ball on the large bocce court, or play tennis, or go swimming.

If you need more wine, there’s a private wine cellar. And speaking of wine, the majority of wood floors in the main house are made of barrel staves from a Napa winery.

There’s also a movie room and an open lawn for play or more entertaining.

Explore the property in the gallery above or head to the listing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News