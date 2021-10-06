See inside San Francisco mansion that’s listed for double what it once sold for

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A San Francisco gem is on the market for double what it once sold for.
The last time the Victorian mansion hit the market was in 2012. It sold for $8.2 million, and now it’s listed at $17 million.
The 7,045-square-foot home has six bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms.
The home has been at the corner of Broadway and Pierce for over 100 years.
Start your day in the gorgeous open chef’s kitchen with deck and water views, including Alcatraz.
Cozy up next to the wood burning fireplace in the living room.
The master bedroom has a view that is beyond spectacular.
It may be hard to leave the house, considering there’s a also a fully-equipped gym.
If you fill up the wine cellar, you’ll probably never run out.
There are views of the Bay for days from the walk-out roof deck.
Outdoor space continues with this backyard oasis that’s picture perfect for evening entertaining.