See inside San Francisco mansion that’s listed for double what it once sold for

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A San Francisco gem is on the market for double what it once sold for.

The last time the Victorian mansion hit the market was in 2012. It sold for $8.2 million, and now it’s listed at $17 million.

The 7,045-square-foot home has six bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms.

Credit: Lunghi Media Group

The home has been at the corner of Broadway and Pierce for over 100 years.

Credit: Lunghi Media Group

Start your day in the gorgeous open chef’s kitchen with deck and water views, including Alcatraz.

Credit: Lunghi Media Group

Cozy up next to the wood burning fireplace in the living room.

Credit: Lunghi Media Group

The master bedroom has a view that is beyond spectacular.

Credit: Lunghi Media Group

It may be hard to leave the house, considering there’s a also a fully-equipped gym.

If you fill up the wine cellar, you’ll probably never run out.

There are views of the Bay for days from the walk-out roof deck.

Outdoor space continues with this backyard oasis that’s picture perfect for evening entertaining.