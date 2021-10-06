See inside San Francisco mansion that’s listed for double what it once sold for

Real Estate

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A San Francisco gem is on the market for double what it once sold for.

The last time the Victorian mansion hit the market was in 2012. It sold for $8.2 million, and now it’s listed at $17 million.

The 7,045-square-foot home has six bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms.

Credit: Lunghi Media Group

The home has been at the corner of Broadway and Pierce for over 100 years.

Credit: Lunghi Media Group

Start your day in the gorgeous open chef’s kitchen with deck and water views, including Alcatraz.

Credit: Lunghi Media Group

 Cozy up next to the wood burning fireplace in the living room.

Credit: Lunghi Media Group

The master bedroom has a view that is beyond spectacular.

Credit: Lunghi Media Group

It may be hard to leave the house, considering there’s a also a fully-equipped gym.

If you fill up the wine cellar, you’ll probably never run out.

There are views of the Bay for days from the walk-out roof deck.

Outdoor space continues with this backyard oasis that’s picture perfect for evening entertaining.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News