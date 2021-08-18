Sonoma vineyard estate hits the market for $19.5M

SONOMA, Calif. (KRON) – A 187-acre family vineyard estate in Sonoma has hit the market for the first time in 45 years.

It can be yours for $19.5 million.

Stone House

Stone House

Stone House Kitchen

Cabin

Barn

Vineyard

The estate comes with a hand-chiseled stone house, a rustic lake-front cabin, a barn with guest units, a stable, and a 56-acre vineyard that produces Sonoma Valley Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Frank, and Malbec.

Peter Haywood purchased the property at 18000 Gehricke Road in the 1970s and named the vineyard Los Chamizal for “the thickets of hardwoods that dotted the land.”

Today, the vineyards of Los Chamizal represent some of the best wines of Sonoma Valley.

“The beautifully terraced slopes of well-drained soil still produce limited quantities of intensely flavored fruit, resulting in award-winning wines prized by collectors the world over,” according to the listing.