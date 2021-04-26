Take a tour: Home, garage where tech legends launched YouTube now for sale

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) – Sometimes the biggest ideas start somewhere small.

YouTube founders Chad Hurley, Steve Chen, and Jawed Karim happened to have their legendary idea while hanging out in Hurley’s garage.

The cherished garage and house are for sale again for $5.7 million.

Current owner Peter Hartwell purchased the Menlo Park home from the Hurleys back in 2012.

And while the Hartwell’s didn’t brainstorm anything as big as YouTube, they’re hopeful that the new owners will “find similar inspiration here and change the world again.”

Photographed by Blu Skye Media

The house sits behind some Japanese maple trees, so it looks small from the street’s view.

Photographed by Blu Skye Media

Once you’re inside, the ceilings are high, and the windows are huge.

Photographed by Blu Skye Media

The home is 3,256-square-feet with 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Photographed by Blu Skye Media

The living room doubles as a cinema with 160” retractable screen.

Photographed by Blu Skye Media

Photographed by Blu Skye Media

The backyard includes a large hot tub plus a gated driveway for lots of space for play.

Photographed by Blu Skye Media

And of course, the famous garage can be seen toward the back of the property.

“The kids are huge YouTube fans now, and they’ve got their own channels posting videos. My son was joking when we put it on the market and said, ‘dad, we missed this opportunity to stream live from the YouTube garage.'” Hartwell said.

If you’re interested in learning more about this property, head to the listing here.