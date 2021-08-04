“Techies dream”: Smart house for sale in Oakland

Open Homes Photography

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A one-of-a-kind architectural gem in Oakland just hit the market.

Located at 2311 7th Avenue in Ivy Hill, it’s rumored that “Mother” of Mother’s Cookies lived in the house for 67 years from 1925 to 1992.

It can be yours for $1,395,000.

The home has since been restored with a blend of authentic period details and new features.

“Reimagined as a techie’s dream, the residence has been automated for just about everything,” the listing says.

The smart home is run entirely by a smartphone – lighting, blinds, thermostat, as well as audio.

You’re first greeted with an original brick walkway and railings that lead up to a large front porch and custom Dutch front door.

The 2,704 square-foot floorplan gives off an indoor/outdoor flow with five doors opening up to the deck.

The kitchen includes a massive island, endless storage, soda water/beer taps, a double oven and a 24” griddle.

There are four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

The details in each room are out of this world!

The attached garage also opens up to our favorite spot… the yard.

This adorable trailer is a perfect guest house or rental opportunity.

It comes with a bathroom and kitchenette.

It’s perfect for entertaining and every day relaxation.