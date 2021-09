LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KRON) – It’s commonly referred to as “The Arc,” and it just hit the market for $10 million.

The house looks like an old wooden ship purged in the hills and has stunning ocean views.

There are 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The living room’s ceiling resembles an inverted ship.

There are also ship-style windows and rope handrails. The home overlooks Moss Cove, and it last sold in 2018 for $6.738 million, according to property records.