SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – There’s nothing like a good bargain, especially when it comes to buying a home.

Point2 analysts recently released The Least Expensive Homes in the Nation’s Most Expensive Zip Codes in 2021.

Several Bay Area homes made the list. Whether or not you think they’re a good deal… that’s up to you.

These are the least expensive homes in the Bay Area’s most expensive zip codes:

94022 in Los Altos ranked 9th for most expensive U.S. zip code with the median sale price of $4,052,000. The least expensive home currently on the market there is at 150 W Edith Ave 3 for $950,000.

That’s $3.1 million below the median price for the area.

94024 in Los Altos ranked 11th for most expensive U.S. zip code with the median sale price of $3,856,000. The least expensive home currently on the market there is at 2100 Fallen Leaf Lane for $2,498,000

94301 in Palo Alto ranked 12th for most expensive U.S. zip code with the median sale price of $3,800,000. The least expensive home currently on the market there is at 101 Alma St #102 for $999,950.

That’s $2.8 million below the median price for the area.

94970 in Stinson Beach ranked 16th for most expensive U.S. zip code with the median sale price of $3,500,000. The least expensive home currently on the market there is at 26 Calle del Resaca for $3,895,000.

94028 in Portola Valley ranked 17th for most expensive U.S. zip code with the median sale price of $3,400,000The least expensive home currently on the market there is at 4 Applewood Ln, Portola Valley for $5,688,000.

94528 in Diablo ranked 26th for most U.S. expensive zip code with the median sale price of $3,100,000. The least expensive home currently on the market there is 57 Reade St #8D for $1,175,000.

That’s $1.9 million below the median price for the area.

94010 in Hillsborough/Burlingame ranked 27th for most expensive U.S. zip code with the median sale price of $3,075,000. The least expensive home currently on the market there is 1469 El Camino Real for $788,000.

That’s $2.3 million below the median price for the area.

94920 in Belvedere Tiburon ranked 28th for most expensive U.S. zip code with the median sale price of $3,050,000. The least expensive home currently on the market there is at 132 Marinero Circle for $939,000.

That’s $2.1 million below the median price for the area.

95030 in Los Gatos ranked 30th for most expensive U.S. zip code with the median sale price of $2,995,000 The least expensive home currently on the market there is at 19046 Overlook Road for $3,200,000.

94306 in Palo Alto ranked 33rd for most expensive U.S. zip code with the median sale price of $2,810,000. The least expensive home currently on the market there is at 4151 El Camino Way, Unit J for $750,000.

That’s $2.1 million below the median price for the area.

Here are the rest of the homes ranked by Point2 Analysts:

Point2 Analysts also say that the listings in California promise the most space. The two least expensive homes for sale in Summerland’s 93067 and Ross’s 94957 provide more than 5,000 square feet.