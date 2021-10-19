This home set the record for highest price sale ever in Moraga

MORAGA, Calif. (KRON) – This home just set the record for all-time highest price sale ever in Moraga.
8 Julianna Court sold for $4.3 million.
The property offers panoramic views, total privacy, and 4.3 acres of grounds to enjoy.
Walking into the 6000 square-foot house, guests are greeted with open floorplans, high ceilings, and comfortable living spaces.
The main house includes 4 bedrooms, 2 offices, 4.5 bathrooms. There’s also a detached guest house, and a 4 car garage.
The master bedroom faces the technicolor sunsets, and you can also watch the sunrise from the home gym.
“The best part of this home is enjoying the peaceful tranquility, beautiful views, dark night skies, and falling asleep listening to the crickets and owls,” the sellers said.