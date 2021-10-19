This home set the record for highest price sale ever in Moraga

Aerial Canvas

MORAGA, Calif. (KRON) – This home just set the record for all-time highest price sale ever in Moraga.

8 Julianna Court sold for $4.3 million.

The property offers panoramic views, total privacy, and 4.3 acres of grounds to enjoy.

Walking into the 6000 square-foot house, guests are greeted with open floorplans, high ceilings, and comfortable living spaces.

Credit: Aerial Canvas

The main house includes 4 bedrooms, 2 offices, 4.5 bathrooms. There’s also a detached guest house, and a 4 car garage. 

Credit: Aerial Canvas

The master bedroom faces the technicolor sunsets, and you can also watch the sunrise from the home gym.

Credit: Aerial Canvas

“The best part of this home is enjoying the peaceful tranquility, beautiful views, dark night skies, and falling asleep listening to the crickets and owls,” the sellers said.

