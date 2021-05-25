WATCH: Majestic cat tours luxury $7.9M SF home

Video: The Lunghi Media Group

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Meet Nandi!

She’s the tour guide for a luxury home called “The Bauhaus” in San Francisco’s Dolores Heights.

The 4,400-sq.-ft home is on the market for $7.9M.

Nandi is a rescued Serval cat, native to Africa.

Her appearance in the video is a win-win because a percentage of the commission of the home sale will be donated to Lyon Ranch Animal Rescue.

“For over twenty years the Lyon family has been retraining abused and neglected animals for animal-assisted therapy programs. In that time, the creatures have touched the hearts and lives of countless people and will continue to do so for many years to come,” said Compass listing agent Erin Thompson.

3790 21st Street includes five-bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

Many of the materials used in the remodeling of the home were imported from Scandinavia, according to Thompson.

“It’s been an incredible experience watching the renovations come to life and has been one of my favorite properties to market. This is truly an entertainer’s dream home!” Thompson said.

There are invisible speakers in every room.

The deck comes with an outdoor kitchen and epic Sutro Tower views.

The home also includes a separate 1-bedroom, 1 bath guest apartment.

Tour the home, with more photos in this video.