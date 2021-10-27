West Coast rents are on the rise, except in the Bay Area: report

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – In a national rent report by Zumper, West Coast rents are on the rise again, but there’s one exception… the Bay Area.

It doesn’t mean our rent is cheap by any means, considering San Francisco one-bedroom median rent prices in October 2021 still ranked second overall following New York.

Zumper National Rent Report

The median one-bedroom rent in San Francisco is still down 20% compared to what it was in March of 2020, and it hasn’t increased or decreased in 3 months.

Oakland’s median one-bedroom rent also hasn’t moved since January 2021, down $16.7% compared March 2020.

Zumper’s October data showed that many people are starting to return to the West Coast and that life is returning somewhat back to “normal. Cities like Anaheim and Portland saw significant rent increases.

Zumper National Rent Report

Overall, rent across the United States is on the rise considering what it was when the pandemic hit in 2020.

Zumper’s October national index shows that the median one-bedroom rent in the U.S. has risen by 11.8% since March 2020.