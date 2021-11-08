Why can’t Elon Musk sell his Silicon Valley home?

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Elon Musk is having trouble selling his Silicon Valley mansion.

This is the third time the Tesla CEO has listed the house, according to Realtor.com reports, and this time it’s $5 million cheaper than before.

📲 Download the KRON4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KRON4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on KRON4.com for Bay Area news and more.

891 Crystal Springs Road in Hillsborough is now listed for $31,990,000 with Brent and Mary Gullixson of Compass.

We first reported on this story in June when Musk tweeted that he decided to sell his “last remaining house.” He said it needed to go to “a large family who will live there. It’s a special place.”

At the time, the 16,000-square-foot property was reportedly listed for $37,500,000. Musk initially bought the property in 2017 for $29.85 million.

Future buyers have the “rare opportunity to own one of the largest parcels of land, 47+ acres, on the San Francisco Peninsula with sweeping views of the San Francisco Bay and City skyline,” according to the listing.

The 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home is over a century old with Bay views, hiking trails, and a grand ballroom.

“The dining room and music room can now be combined into one space with a hydraulic lift wall that disappears when needed,” according to the listing.

There’s also a cocktail room with a retractable wall of library shelves.

So… why hasn’t it sold?

Musk apparently “didn’t work with a real estate professional to sell the home, at least at first,” according to Realtor.com.

He, instead, “went the for-sale-by-owner route and told interested parties to reach out to him directly to talk turkey.”

This didn’t turn out well for Musk, considering it’s now November and he’s already on his third listing.

Although it’s unclear when, Tesla is relocating its headquarters from Palo Alto to Austin, Texas. This move follows companies like Oracle and Hewlett Packard, who both moved to Austin last year.

For more photos and details on the home, check out the full listing.