Will rent ever return to ‘normal’?

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It’s hard to say if life will ever feel normal again.

Rent, on the other hand, seems to be normalizing, according to Zumper.

A slower pace of rent growth is starting to resemble ‘historical norms,’ according to Zumper’s National Rent Index for November.

Zumper’s November data might indicate that a seasonal pattern is returning, and rent growth will continue to slow down as a result.

Zumper

“One theory of rising rent in 2021 is that rent is catching up to home prices after the historical correlation was broken. At some point, rent will have caught up, achieved a new equilibrium, and will begin to move in sync with each other,” according to Zumper.

Rent in San Francisco has remained pretty stagnant. It hasn’t increased or decreased in 4 months, according to Zumper.

Currently, the median 1-bedroom price in San Francisco is listed for $2,800 and 2-bedrooms are listed for $3,800.

Zumper

San Francisco one-bedroom median rent prices in November 2020 ranked second overall across the state, following New York.

According to a San Francisco Bay Area Metro Report, SF ranked first for most expensive one-bedroom, Mountain View was second with one-bedrooms priced at at $2,760, and Palo Alto was third with one-bedrooms priced at $2,750.

Zumper

Meanwhile, cities in Florida experienced ‘some of the most rapid rent growth in the county.’

In 2021, Miami’s median one-bedroom rent rose by 35.6 percent.