Would you camp out overnight for a $1.2M Bay Area townhouse?

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – How far would you go to get the home of your dreams in the Bay Area?

A local realtor camped out for days for his clients to make sure they got theirs.

“I pulled out my lawn chair. I put it right in front,” said realtor Jeremy Naval.

He started camping out three days before they went for sale.

“It sounds crazy. I feel like this is something you’d probably just see on HGTV or some random story, but it’s true. And at the end of the day, if there’s something that especially my clients want and there’s a certain way I can get it, I will do it but I wouldn’t be surprised if this starts happening more often,” Naval said.

The housing market is hot in the Bay Area, with more buyers than there are homes.

Naval says he didn’t even think doing this was that big of a deal at first, just something he had to do for his clients.

He wasn’t the only one camped out. Dozens of others were also on the sidewalk outside the sales office.

“I told my client, ‘hey like whatever we gotta do to get it because at the end of the day there’s only so many of these homes available,” Naval said.

There were 18 townhomes up for grabs, starting at $1.2 million.

Now what really attracted clients to these condos is that they are set at a fixed rate meaning none of those bidding wars will take place here.

“As soon as you walk in you tell them and then bam the price is right there you write a check for the deposit and you’re all done,” Naval said.