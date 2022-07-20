SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Current UEFA Champions League title holder, Real Madrid, will be in San Francisco next week. Bay Area soccer fans will have a rare opportunity to see the European club giants in action as they take on Club America at Oracle Park on Tuesday, July 26.

The San Francisco Real Madrid match is part of the inaugural Soccer Champions Tour, a four-city exhibition soccer showcase that also features FC Barcelona, Juventus, and Chivas De Guadalajara. In addition to Real Madrid playing Club America in SF, other matches in the series include:

Juventus vs. Chivas De Guadalajara, 7.22.22 — Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV

Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona, 7.23.22 — Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV

FC Barcelona vs. Juventus, 7.26.22 — Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas, TX

Real Madrid vs. Juventus, 7.30.22 — Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Real Madrid vs. Club America

One of the most successful soccer clubs in the world, Real Madrid recently beat Liverpool to lift the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League trophy — the 14th time the club has claimed the title in its storied history. The 34-time Spanish La Liga champions were recently named Best Club of the 20th Century and boast a star-studded international roster that includes Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior and Luka Modric, among others.

Madrid’s opponent on Tuesday, Club America, is the winningest team in Mexican soccer, having won 34 titles, including 13 Liga MX titles, six Copa MX titles and seven CONCACAF Championships. The club’s current roster features current and past Mexican national team stars Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sanchez and Jonathon dos Santos.

Real Madrid San Francisco tickets

Next week’s match between Real Madrid and Club America at Oracle Park kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26. Tickets are available at mlb.com.