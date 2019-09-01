Rear passenger dies in Vallejo hit-and-run

VALLEJO (KRON) — The Vallejo Police Department responded to a call of a two-car collision at Redwood Street and Valle Vista Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Officers arrived to the scene where they found a gold Nissan Maxima with major front end damage.

The other car involved, a black Nissan Altima, fled the scene but was later found by police near the intersection of Tuolumne Street and Panorama Drive.

An initial investigation showed that the Nissan Maxima was traveling westbound on Redwood Street approaching Valle Vista Avenue.

The Nissan Altima was reportedly eastbound on Redwood Street and attempted to make a left turn in front of the Nissan Maxima onto Valle Vista Avenue.

Both cars collided in the intersection.

The two drivers reportedly had a short conversation before the Nissan Altima drove away.

The passenger of the Nissan Altima left the car and proceeded to flee on foot, but was later detained by an officer.

Another Vallejo officer located the Nissan Altima nearby and the driver was also detained.

The officer found two passengers in the back seat with significant injuries.

Emergency medical personnel tried to perform life saving measures but the woman died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

Police said alcohol and illegal drugs were found in the Nissan Altima.

The driver of the Nissan Altima did not have a valid license while the driver of the Nissan Maxima was driving with a suspended license.

In the Nissan Altima, the driver had a broken ankle, the front passenger had a broken leg and the other rear passenger had a minor injury.