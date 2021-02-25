‘Recall Newsom’ organizers say goal nearly met

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Organizers of the effort to gather petitions to remove Governor Newsom from office say they have nearly met their goal.

“It’s not about if it will go through, but when it will go through, and it will go through,” Randy Economy, the senior advisor of ‘Recall Gavin Newsom’ said.

Proponents of the effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom said they’ve collected 1.825 million signatures as of Thursday.

Needing about 1.5 million signatures validated by the Secretary of State’s Office, supporters say they’re aiming for two million signatures to account for a potential rejection rate of about 25%.

“The heavy lifting is continuing and we think there will be a special election later this year,” Economy said.

The update comes after the governor spent two weeks touring various vaccination sites up and down the state with other local Democratic leaders.

Newsom has said he’s not focused on the recall effort against him.

Recall proponents note shuttered schools, businesses and vaccine distribution delays have fueled the recent wave of petitions.

“It’s pretty pathetic if you sit and look about how he’s tried to get out of the situation that he’s created by doing these mega events,” Economic said. “Everything Gavin Newsom does is under a microscope times a thousand, and that’s the way it should be.”

Supporters say they plan to keep collecting signatures up to March 17.

The Secretary of State has so far certified about 700,000 signatures and has until late April to go through all signatures collected.

“We’re gonna let the Secretary of State do her job, and we’re going to let the process continue,” Economic said. “But we are going to stay on top of them every step of the way to make sure nothing goes awry, to make sure the checks and balances and accountability is taking place.”

KRON4’s Capital Bureau Reporter Ashley Zavala reached out to Governor Newsom’s Chief Campaign Strategist, Dan Newman for comment on the latest development and he simply said, “a few months ago, more than 6 million Californians voted for Donald Trump.”